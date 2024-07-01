Black Bear law causes concern among Floridians

WINK News
Black bears have often been seen across Southwest Florida, and now a new law that allows for the killing of a black bear under certain circumstances is raising concerns.
Among democratic voters, 45% believe the president should step aside and not be the nominee, but Biden is showing no signs of dropping from the race.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Lehigh Acres on Monday evening.
Plans are in the works this summer and fall to “refresh” Mercato in North Naples. The popular local destination will be tripling the size of its 3,000-square-foot piazza to accommodate over a hundred annual events.
Twelve-year-old Karsen Winters is staying cool in the face of cancer.
The Florida Gulfside Volleyball Academy 13U Prime team brought home the club’s first USAV Junior National Championship.
Thornton, 62 and a Fort Myers Beach resident, said a 2020 signature on a voter form with his name on it was forged.
Medication, therapies and surgeries can offer relief, but a new technology is helping people with upper spine issues.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should be aware of an exit ramp closure on Interstate 75 at exit 80.
The Lee County Tax Collector has launched a survey asking residents to give feedback regarding online services.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected in the fatal shooting that occurred at Three Oaks Parkway.
Earlier this morning, Collier County announced it has lifted the burn ban that was set in place for over a month.
A Florida black bear survived being run over by a work truck after trying to cross a highway in Lee County, and the moment was caught on a traffic camera.
The Premier Mobile Health Services will provide free school physicals and back-to-school backpack giveaways featuring free school physicals for local students.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, pleaded not guilty in court in a regular orange jumpsuit.
From black bears seen on front lawns, roaming the streets of Cape Coral, or, most recently, trying to dash across highways, they’re everywhere.
Because of this, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 87 – a state law allowing people to use lethal action against a bear if they feel their life or property is in immediate danger.
William Brabson thinks the new law could cause more harm to the shooters than the bear.
“If you aren’t a hunter, you don’t know how to kill a bear, and you shoot it, you lose. You’re in trouble,” said Brabson. “To the person we are talking about, that homeowner, that person hiking in the woods. Bullets don’t necessarily kill bears, but when wounded the bear will kill the person.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says black bears are generally not aggressive, but if threatened, they can become violent.
FWC provided WINK News with this statement on the law:
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is committed to the safety of Floridians.
FWC statement
FWC statement
The Cape Coral Police Department also wants people to know that they shouldn’t approach the bears and to make sure they place pets and pet food that may attract bears inside, since bears can smell from a mile away.
The law is called the Self-Defense Act. The only way one can use lethal force is if they reasonably believe it is necessary, the person didn’t lure the bear with food and did not purposely or recklessly place themselves or their pet in a situation where lethal force was needed.
Supporters of the law believe it will protect people, but Brabson believes otherwise.
“Bears– their body their structure– you gotta know what you’re doing,” said Brabson.
If you do shoot a bear and live, you must notify FWC within a day, and the law prevents people from owning, selling or disposing of a bear.