The Weather Authority has been tracking major Hurricane Beryl, Tropical Storm Chris and Invest 96L in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Beryl

Per the NHC’s 5 a.m. Monday update: Hurricane Beryl is still classified as a Category 3 major hurricane, moving at 20 mph towards the Lesser Antilles.

Beryl is currently moving 125 miles east to southeast of Grenada and 140 miles southeast of St. Vincent.

A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands this Monday morning and across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late Monday afternoon and through Wednesday. Credit: The Weather Authority

Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean.

Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.

Thanks to a blocking area of high pressure, Beryl and all of the impacts from Beryl will stay south of Southwest Florida.

At the height of the Beryl’s development, maximum sustained winds were at 130 mph, making it a major Category 4 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Chris

According to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch, Tropical Storm Chris formed at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, impacting Mexico.

Maloch then stated that the storm had slightly weakened at 5 a.m. on Monday after making landfall while moving west.

The system is moving west at 12 mph with sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall generated by the tropical storm will flood portions of eastern Mexico.

Invest 96L

Showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive to the additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of this week as it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Maloch then said, “This area of interest far out in the Atlantic has been given a high chance of development. Regardless, both that system and Beryl are heading through the Caribbean and the Yucatan Penisula while being impacted by wind sheer.”

Over the next seven days, there is a 70% chance of further development.

