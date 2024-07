Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Tuesday afternoon, with rain and showers expected throughout the evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, ” Another round of scattered storms in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Today will also feel hotter, with ‘feels like’ temperatures ranging from 97 – 101° before the storms develop.”

Coastal showers will linger through your Tuesday morning with scattered rain and storms around the area for your Tuesday afternoon plans.

Highs will be a bit hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

Mild, muggy, and dry conditions are expected Wednesday morning.

We’ll see another round of scattered rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

Before the storms develop, temperatures will range from 98 – 102°.

The Weather Authority is forecasting scattered rain and storms for your 4th of July plans.

While the morning will begin dry, those scattered storms will be likely in the afternoon and early evening.

Thankfully, the sky is looking drier by the time fireworks hit the sky Thursday night.

Highs in the low to mid-90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 99 – 103°.