Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hazy Wednesday as a plume of Saharan dust moves across Southwest Florida.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said,” The Saharan dust will continue to move through our airways, keeping skies cloudy and hazy. The dust will also minimize storm chances over the next few days.”

Wednesday

Plan on another hot and hazy day as a plume of Saharan dust continues to move across south Florida.

Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s for highs this afternoon. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.

Isolated storms will develop around the area this afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Thursday morning will being quite warm and humid once again with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Our hot weather pattern continues with highs in the lower to mid 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Isolated rain and storms will develop inland through the day.

Friday

Saharan dust will slowly be moving out of Southwest Florida, which means more rain will be popping up and impacting your Friday plans.

Scattered rain and storms are looking likely Friday afternoon and evening.

Due to the rain, highs will be a touch cooler, in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 102°.

Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic Ocean and keeping the tropics quieter.

No development is expected in the tropics over the next seven days.