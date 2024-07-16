How LCSO prepares for public events

We here in Southwest Florida are no strangers to public outdoor events.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office prepares with training, practice and preparation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.

In a video of a recent anti-terrorism training at Jet Blue Park, deputies in full tactical gear clear the facility room by room. Their snipers can be seen shooting at target practice, but not all of the resources LCSO uses to keep people safe are visible.

WINK News spoke to Sheriff Carmine Marceno about the training.

“For these events, most importantly, it’s going to be understanding the crowd the event, the dynamic of the event, utilizing drones, the electronic surveillance unit, the swat team, snipers, utilizing the real-time intelligence center, so we’re watching everything. There’s so many eyes on that event; people are deployed in strategic places,” Marceno said.

Regarding the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump, Marceno said his team is trained to handle any situation like that.

“It just shows you how crazy someone can be, and to what extent they’re ready, they’re willing to go. So, we have to be ready for that person. We have to be ready for the person that says today is the day, and here we trained for just that,” said Marceno.