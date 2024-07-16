How LCSO prepares for public events

WINK News
4-star Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles commits to Florida State.
The city ranked second best in the country for you, according to a WalletHub survey released on Tuesday.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
Now that the shock of what took place at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has worn off, the blame game has begun.
What if you could tour Sanibel Island without breaking a sweat? City leaders are discussing using e-bikes on the island paths.
A grandmother in Naples is one of the first in the country to receive a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
A change in Florida law only requires 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend the death penalty instead of all 12, which may lead to a change in jurors’ behavior.
The New York Sports Club appeard to be getting rid of its Florida properties. It is closing three Around the Clock Fitness locations.
How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?
That number increases dramatically for people over age 65, and it can lead to tooth loss. This is why it’s so important to catch it early.
The scene cleared hours ago, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.
A Collier County judge has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison after a 2020 murder.
For three decades, electrician Bill Semmer invested in waterfront property on San Carlos Island, including his passion project, Bonita Bill’s restaurant.
Because of the high heat in Southwest Florida, trash pick-up schedules are changing.
We here in Southwest Florida are no strangers to public outdoor events.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office prepares with training, practice and preparation.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.
Watch the video above for an inside look at LCSO training at work.
In a video of a recent anti-terrorism training at Jet Blue Park, deputies in full tactical gear clear the facility room by room. Their snipers can be seen shooting at target practice, but not all of the resources LCSO uses to keep people safe are visible.
WINK News spoke to Sheriff Carmine Marceno about the training.
“For these events, most importantly, it’s going to be understanding the crowd the event, the dynamic of the event, utilizing drones, the electronic surveillance unit, the swat team, snipers, utilizing the real-time intelligence center, so we’re watching everything. There’s so many eyes on that event; people are deployed in strategic places,” Marceno said.
Regarding the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump, Marceno said his team is trained to handle any situation like that.
“It just shows you how crazy someone can be, and to what extent they’re ready, they’re willing to go. So, we have to be ready for that person. We have to be ready for the person that says today is the day, and here we trained for just that,” said Marceno.