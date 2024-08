Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking sweltering temperatures as another heat advisory has been issued for parts of Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Plan for the heat this afternoon as temperatures soar to the mid-90s in our area. Heat indexes will range from 105 – 112° throughout the afternoon and into the evening.”

Thursday

Plan for a hotter afternoon ahead, as a heat advisory has been issued throughout Southwest Florida until 7 p.m.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 112°.

Relief comes our way later in the afternoon as scattered rain and storms pop up through the evening.

Friday

Warm, humid and dry start for your Friday morning.

While we’ll start dry on Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be hot again and in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 111°.

Some areas may be under a heat advisory again for Friday afternoon.

Saturday

The Weather Authority is watching a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean that will be approaching the state later this weekend.

This means that Saturday is looking more like a typical day in Southwest Florida with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain quite hot, with highs in the mid-90s once again.