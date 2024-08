Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot day ahead for students as they’re preparing to return to school.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the early afternoon, expect scattered storms along the coast. Throughout the later afternoon, the storms will move inland. Be on the lookout for heat as ‘feels like’ temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees.”

Monday

Welcome back to the classroom for Lee, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry County students! Plan on a hot afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Scattered rain and storms will be along the coast early in the afternoon before moving inland by the evening commute.

Tuesday

Drier air moves into Southwest Florida on Tuesday.

While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side once again with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Wednesday

Hot temperatures continue with isolated rain and storms once again possible for your Wednesday plans.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.

Heat advisories may once again be needed across portions of Southwest Florida.