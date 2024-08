Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more rain for this Thursday as scattered showers develop this afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the day ahead, we will see more rain heading into Southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and evening. Before the rain moves in, temperatures will be hot with highs in the mid 90s.”

Thursday

It will start warm and dry for the Thursday morning commute, with scattered storms developing in the afternoon.

Rain and storms will be possible from the early afternoon through the evening.

Before storms develop, high temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105-110°.

Friday

Scattered rain and storms will be around Southwest Florida for your Friday plans.

Rain will be possible from Friday morning through the early afternoon before drier conditions arrive for Friday evening plans.

Temperatures will be quite hot once again with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range between 103 – 108°.

Saturday

Drier, slightly cooler, and less humid air will be moving into Southwest Florida on Saturday morning.

This break in the humidity will be refreshing for some and will lead to temperatures not feeling as hot throughout the day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Hurricane Ernesto

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto as it continues to strengthen this morning.

Ernesto is 800 miles East of Southwest Florida and will continue to stay far offshore of the United States as it moves north.

Ernest is forecast to continue strengthening and become a major hurricane, Category 3, sometime Friday.

Due to Ernesto’s strength and location offshore, drier and slightly cooler air will be pulled into Southwest Florida for the weekend.