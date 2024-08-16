Lehigh Acres man has car damaged by open manhole

WINK News
High School football is back in Southwest Florida with Week 0 games.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
When you’re behind the wheel of a car, things can change in an instant. One man says he’s paying the price after driving over an open manhole in Lehigh Acres.
We spoke with two businesses that have used the agency. One said they couldn’t believe he got arrested for embezzling money.
The Supervisor of Elections for Lee County, Tommy Doyle is making a public and personal apology days before he is up for re-election.
WINK News has received the full incident report for the night a now former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of shooting into a Lehigh Acres Jewelry store before speeding away.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating profanity-filled graffiti targeting former President Donald Trump, written along Harborwalk Trail in Punta Gorda.
Naples Soap Company is partnering up with NASA and using their space technology to create a new line of products centered around anti-aging.
It’s an end to an era. The iconic Beacon Bowl in Naples is closing its doors after more than 60 years in business.
Some roads within the City of Naples have been reported as impassable due to standing water from heavy rains.
A father is turning the pain of losing his son into action. Brian Sullivan lost his son, 12-year-old Andrew, when he was hit and killed riding his scooter in the villas in June.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder that causes tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, anxiety and depression.
Buying a home is a serious business, and soon, touring a home will be, too.
Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground across the street from the Edison Mall in Fort Myers.
You have one day left to vote early in the 2024 Primary Election.
It happened at the intersection of Grandale Street and Hazelwood Avenue South. The manhole is closed now, but his car is badly damaged.
The man spoke to WINK News reporter Maddie Heron and told her the car would cost at least a couple thousand dollars to repair. Right now, his car is out of commission.
The damage to his car is more than meets the eye—so much so that he didn’t realize anything was wrong until he got a better look at it at home.
That’s where he said he noticed things like his transmission and other important car parts were broken.
“It felt like my motor fell out of my car,” said Dalton.
Dalton, who did not want us to use his last name, told WINK News he was surprised to see what he had really hit on Thursday night.
“I stopped probably about maybe 50 feet away. And, yeah, the manhole cover was off of the covering,” said Dalton.
The manhole was propped up on its side.
“The first thing that came my head was, ‘I got to get it covered,’ so obviously, I pick it back up and put it where it needs to go, so no one else can get hurt,” said Dalton.
After muscling the cover back into place, Dalton snapped this picture of the manhole cover flipped up from the road. It’s how neighbors described the cover positioned at least an hour before Dalton hit it.
“It was sticking up out of the ground. I thought it was a dead duck because it was up this much from the road, and I thought it was the wing that was up, and it wasn’t,” said Ann, Daltons’s neighbor.
Ann lives a few doors down. She said she first saw the uncovered manhole from her window, but regrets not taking a closer look.
“I didn’t think to go out and look to see what it was,” said Ann. “Normally I would, but it was getting late, so I didn’t go look. And I should have, then I would have had the manhole back down with another cover on it.”
A loose manhole cover sparks many questions: How did it get like that? Who is responsible for it?
Lee County confirmed to WINK News it’s not theirs, and others like FGUA have yet to respond.
While Dalton waits for answers, he says he’s frustrated but hopeful his car will get fixed eventually.