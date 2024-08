Omalizumab, an FDA-approved drug traditionally prescribed to treat asthma, has been found to limit allergic reactions in people with multiple food allergies.

Robert Wood, Director of the Eudowood Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, led a clinical trial on Omalizumab. Wood found that, in addition to treating asthma and some specific food allergies, the drug was able to prevent reactions in those who have more than one food allergy.

“This, thankfully, is a non-specific. It blocks all foods equally,” Dr. Wood said.

One of the patients in this trial was 14-year-old Ellie Rubinfield. Rubinfield, who is allergic to eggs, peanuts, and sesame, had her first allergic reaction as an infant, breaking out in a full-body rash after consuming the formula.

Since then, Rubinfield has been raised to keep caution in mind when it comes to food.

“You’re warned all the time: ‘Don’t eat this, don’t eat that.’ Like, ‘It’s for your own good, it’s for your safety,’” Rubinfield said.

The study conducted by Dr. Wood found that after bi-weekly or monthly injections, almost 70% of patients were able to tolerate two and a half peanuts. Some were able to consume up to 15. This finding has proven to be especially illuminating, as in the most critical of instances, even the smallest trace of a peanut could lead to fatal consequences.

In Rubinfield’s case, the results of the study impacted her drastically.

“She came outta that study with a changed life. She was able to tolerate the foods that she went into the study allergic to,” said Dr. Wood.

The study also found Omalizumab helped in blocking reactions to not only peanuts but to milk, eggs, wheat, cashews, walnuts and hazelnuts. Omalizumab is also considered unique as it is safe for children as young as one.