Community members have come together to clean up student bus stops throughout Lee County.

The cleanup effort began when a Lehigh Acres woman decided she wanted to make bus stops safer after a 9-year-old was hit by a car at a bus stop.

The number one goal for the volunteers is safety. Residents used their personal lawnmowers to keep the bus stops well-maintained.

The woman who initially started the cleanup effort is Abigale Boussari.

She said she noticed the issues when it came to student transportation through the Lehigh Community Board’s Facebook page and word of mouth.

Her actions attracted more people to step in to lend a helping hand.

“The amazing thing is, each volunteer that has helped does not have a child that goes to a bus stop,” said Boussari. “I’m not asking for money, I’m asking for volunteers. We had a lot of startup commercial companies come and say, ‘Hey, we’re here to donate their time.’ They could be out there making money because this is their business, but no. Instead, they’re donating their time to the kids.”

The volunteers said they worked on at least 30 bus stops on Sunday and will continue until each child feels safe while waiting for the bus.