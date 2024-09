It’s big and it’s bright! The Lee County Sheriff’s Office hopes its new LED sign will make drivers aware they are approaching a school bus stop.

“People don’t pay attention,” said neighbor Bob Powell.

“People early in the morning rushing to get out, they either pass the bus or are beeping the horn for the bus to move away and they are just passing them in the ditch,” said parent Lucas Rodriguez.

They put it right on the sign: If you see something, say something and include information on how to contact LCSO to report any and all safety concerns.

Rodriguez is a father of six and was happy to see this new program launched.

“I think it’s going to help the kids,” said Rodriguez. “It’s going to help the parents feel safer for the kids walking to school, so I’m glad they are doing something to take it a step further to make sure our kids are safer walking to the bus.”

The sign will move every morning throughout Lee County, but they launched it on Wednesday on Sunshine Boulevard and Flora Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

“I have to take my kids in the morning to the bus to make sure they are safe. I don’t trust them walking alone,” said Rodriguez.

LCSO said this is just the beginning, as they continue to make your children even safer.

The sign will be up Thursday morning at Williams Road and Fountain Mist Boulevard.

LCSO said they will also continue to monitor school zones and bus stops.