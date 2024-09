Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking another round of rain and storms with high temperatures throughout this Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the afternoon, expect scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Storms will linger in the later afternoon and into the evening.”

Wednesday

Dry and pleasant conditions will continue through Wednesday morning.

While the morning will be dry, another round of scattered storms will impact the area through the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will be hotter today before the storms develop, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday

Pleasant conditions for your Thursday morning.

Scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon, with heavy rain possibly occurring through the early evening.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms arrive, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

Friday

Deep tropical moisture continues to move in across Southwest Florida, and this will lead to another round of heavy rain and storms through the afternoon.

Scattered storms will be possible from the early afternoon through the evening.

Highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll watch the timing of these storms closely for High School Football games on Friday evening.

The Weather Authority is now watching three areas of interest in the tropics.

The main area The Weather Authority is watching is a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea.

Some development of this system is possible over the next seven days as it heads towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Weather Authority is watching this closely as it looks to be the only area of the three that could impact the United States.

This system is looking to remain on the weaker side, with development now looking lower than it was in the last few days.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

Another area of interest being watched is another tropical wave just west of the coast of Africa.

This wave is currently associated with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days as it slowly moves to the northwest.

This will not be an impact to Southwest Florida or the United States.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

A third tropical wave The Weather Authority is watching is in the central Atlantic about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Development of this system, if any, is expected to occur slowly over the next couple of days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for additional development by the end of the week.

Again, this system will not impact Southwest Florida or the United States.

Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.