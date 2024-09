Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more rain and storms due to tropical moisture entering into the Southwest Florida area.

Tuesday

More rain and storms are in the forecast, with tropical moisture moving in.

A few showers will be around Southwest Florida through the middle of Tuesday, with scattered rain and storms developing later in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will not be as hot as in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday

Tropical moisture will linger across the area on Wednesday.

This moisture will lead to scattered rain and storms throughout the day, with more in the afternoon and evening.

Thanks to the cloud cover, high temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday

It will be a slightly cooler start for the Thursday morning commute, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

Scattered rain and storms will once again be with us for the afternoon and evening, but that rain coverage looks to be slightly less than what we will see on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is watching Tropical Depression Gordon as it continues to move towards the west in the Central Atlantic.

While Gordon is forecast to turn to the north over the next few days, it is also forecast to restrengthen into a tropical storm.

Regardless of this system’s restrengthening, Gordon will not impact the United States or any other landmass.

The Weather Authority is also monitoring the extended tropical outlook and seeing an area of interest that could develop in the Caribbean next week.

While this area hasn’t developed yet, the Weather Authority will monitor the tropics and let you know if anything will be of concern.