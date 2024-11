General Manager of the Adventist Community Services Alexandra Berru said she couldn’t be more grateful for the twin brothers. Caleb Donnelly and Alexandra Berru at the Adventist Community Services Food Pantry

“We’re more than proud to have them. We love them,” said Berru.

The them she’s referring to are 15-year-olds Declan and Caleb Donnelly, twins turned Boy Scouts.

Berru said, “Those are like, those are like our kids, and we love them for real. It’s not. It’s just one of those things, like you get to know people and they have earned all the respect and all the love we love.”

The brothers have been Boy Scouts for 10 years and have volunteered at the Adventists community services for five.

“When we work there, we usually do a lot of stocking a lot of and we make a lot of the food for people. So we get to help people out by giving them food, making carts for them, filling them with, like, about two weeks to supply food,” said the twins.

The brothers’ sashes are already filled with badges of honor, but that didn’t stop them from helping restore the pantry’s waiting room, bathroom, and other long-awaited tasks in the building.

“The total project combined with all I believe 22 people took 225 hours. So I had to go buy all the supplies and such. We were at the job site for about seven or eight hours a person. I did the reception room in the food pantry, I did about 175 hours, about 10 of which were planning, getting supplies, all that, getting donations. And we had about 15 people there, I believe. And we’re also there for eight hours,” said the twins.

The tedious project not only helped the center, but helped the boys achieve an opportunity of a lifetime, the Eagle Scout award.

“The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank you can get as a normal scout. You have to go through, I believe it’s seven different ranks to get the award, scout, tender foot, second class, first class star, then life and eagle scout. So it takes a lot of work, a lot of camping, and a lot of hours to get to it’s a pretty significant award, just like my dad and my uncle’s got it, it takes a lot of time to achieve, but to get it, you really have to work with your family and all your friends and all the people you know, because they help out the most.”