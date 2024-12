As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.

This comes after the city of Cape Coral bought the land they were living on the east of the Bimini basin, forcing these families to be out by Jan. 31.

The people who live in this Cape Coral community east of Bimini Basin are getting through the season of giving knowing something they treasured will soon be taken away.

“We’re all packing and hoping that, you know, we’re not gonna get thrown out at Christmas time,” said resident Marc Bryant.

They’re going to be evicted 31 days into the new year.

“This is supposed to be a time of year that’s joyous, happy and full of love,” said Shannon Diem. “Apparently, the city has decided, ‘Well, no, not this year’.”

The city of Cape Coral bought the 19 acres of land these families live on as part of what it calls a revitalization project.

The result is little ones put dads like Marc Bryant on the spot with tough questions that have no easy answers.

“Well he’s just asking ‘When are we going to put up the Christmas tree?'” said Bryant.

Life is particularly hard for the Bryant family. Marc’s 13-year-old daughter died in June.

Come January, he’ll lose his home.

“This is our first Christmas without my daughter, and not only am I dealing with that, but I’m worried about whether the sheriff’s gonna come banging on the door and tell us we have to get out in three days like they’ve done with some of the other people around here,” said Bryant.

Bryant said seeing so many lives uprooted is hard to handle.

Neighbor Shannon Diem understands.

“The children go to the door and open up the door. There’s a police officer there with an eviction notice to get out,” said Diem.

Families living in these 43 properties want their elected leaders to do something. Anything.

They’ve called out Bill Steinke, the Cape Coral councilman who represents their neighborhood.

Steinke took office in November after the city told everyone they’d have to leave by Jan. 31, but that doesn’t matter to Bryant.

“There’s been no response whatsoever,” said Bryant.

Steinke didn’t return WINK News’ messages either.

In early December the city did offer a group of neighbors “Rental deposit assistance.” If families qualify, they can receive up to $6,000 in funding toward a new place to live.

Bryant says it’s good but not good enough.

“Where was this back in October when you told us that, you know, we’re all going to have to vacate officially. Where was the assistance then?” said Bryant.

“I would tell them all, ‘Shame on you. You have no hearts’. That’s it. You know, that’s a crying shame,” said Diem. “It doesn’t matter what time of the year this goes on. It’s horrible anyway. But right now, at Christmas time, when people have children or grandchildren that they have to take care of, or they want to put a smile on their face and they can’t.”

For these families, there’s a lot of work to be done if they have any hope of a happy new year.

The city of Cape Coral told WINK News the assistance program was approved by the state this month. They said as part of the city’s efforts, applications were sent to the nine tenants who expressed interest.

WINK News will continue to check on these neighbors in the coming weeks.