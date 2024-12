Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.

The island is making its way back. The bells are ringing, and the holiday season is in full effect in Matlacha.

As they move towards normalcy again, the community and business owners want people to know that Matlacha will come back stronger.

CW Fudge Factory owner William Tidball owes his success to the people on Matlacha and around him.

“Over the years, we have definitely more stuff for each hurricane. We lose some of our folks, and then new people come in,” said Tidball. “The good thing about Matlacha is the spirit stays the same, you know, and we are very community-oriented out here.”

The island is no stranger to hurricane season and has suffered a lot this year with damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“It’s such a good community. I love it here,” said Isabella Souto, an employee at CW Fudge factory. “They really are my family, being here for three and a half years. William is basically my uncle. Yeah, it’s so nice having family come back too.”

An uncle not to just Isabella, but a shoulder to lean on throughout the island.

For Christmas Eve, Tidball’s gearing up for a nativity show to bring the community together.

“It’s just that it’s such a great community, there’s so many good people here, and everyone is willing to help each other, the neighbors help the neighbors,” said Carol, a Matlacha resident.

At 6 p.m., CW Fudge Factory will host its Christmas festivities which will include a nativity show, Christmas caroling, and free hot chocolate.