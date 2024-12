Florida Senate chamber. Credit: Flsenate.org.

With the new year comes new laws. Ten bills will become effective in Florida starting on January 1.

Of the ten laws set to go into effect, the most polarizing is HB-3, which would restrict social media access to children.

Parents have expressed concerns that the upcoming ban will remove parental rights, as the bill will forbid children under age 13 from accessing social media.

Children ages 14 and 15 must have consent from parents to use the media platforms.

The House bill has been met with lawsuits from the Computer and Communications Industry Association and Netchoice, whose members filed the suit challenging the restrictions and saying they violate First Amendment rights.

The bill has not named which social media platforms would be affected; however, it does specify the definition of the platforms that are focused on algorithms, addictive features, and allowing users to view the content or activities of other users.

Senate Bill 184

SB-184 prohibits a person, after receiving a warning, from approaching a first responder engaged in the lawful performance of a legal duty from violating such warning and approaching or remaining within a specified distance of the first responder with specified intent.

Senate Bill 7054

SB-7054 will require the Division of Bond Finance of the State Board of Administration to determine the state volume limitation and publicize such information annually.

It will also repeal provisions relating to obtaining allocations, requirements, limitations on allocations, and issuance reports, establish procedures for issuing private activity bonds, and provide requirements for notices of intent to issue private activity bonds.

House Bill 1093

HB-1093 will revise the Florida Uniform Principal & Income Act provisions governing trusts, estates, life estates, and other term interests.

Senate Bill 892

SB-892 will prohibit a contract between a health insurer and a dentist from containing certain restrictions on payment methods, primarily credit cards.

This prohibits a health insurer from charging a fee to transmit a payment to a dentist through Automated Clearing House transfer unless the dentist has consented to such fee, prohibiting a health insurer from denying claims for procedures included in a prior authorization.

Senate Bill 556

SB-556 is used, under certain circumstances, to delay a disbursement or transaction from a specified adult’s account.

This bill protects adults 65 and older and “vulnerable” adults 18 and older with an impaired ability “to perform the normal activities of daily living or to provide for his or her care or protection.”

Senate Bill 362

SB-362 Increasing limits on witness fees charged by certain witnesses; increasing maximum reimbursement allowances for physicians and surgical procedures

House Bill 267

HB-267 will require the Florida Building Commission to modify provisions in the Florida Building Code relating to replacement windows, doors, or garage doors, providing requirements for such modifications.

This will be applicable under the following:

Revising the timeframes in which local building officials must issue permits or provide written notice if certain private providers affix their professional seal to an affidavit.

Providing requirements for such written notices; deeming a permit application approved under certain circumstances.

Prohibiting local building code enforcement agencies from auditing the performance of private providers until the local building code enforcement agency creates a manual for standard operating audit procedures

The commission is required to review and consider specific provisions of law and technical amendments and report its findings to the legislature by a specified date.

House Bill 135

HB-135 will not change a voter’s political party affiliation without the voter’s written consent.