If you travel to Lehigh Acres, some of the streets aren’t clean. You might notice paint splattering the roads and vandals behind the mess. It’s not just paint but broken glass, too.

Paint, broken glass and graffiti litter Sunshine Boulevard North in Lehigh Acres.

Neighbors say this is dangerous.

Lee County deputies said they’re working on getting a cleanup crew to remove the debris.

Neighbors want whoever is doing this to stop. The witness we spoke to told us it is embarrassing to have to see all over the pavement. Not to mention, it’s dangerous when you are driving with paint and broken glass everywhere.

The witness told us that they have had to clean paint off their vehicle twice.

“It’s already on the road, and it’s still wet, so these kids must be doing it late at night, and even though it’s cold out right now, [the] paint still stays wet, so you can see tire marks running through it, and people driving are getting paint all over their vehicles,” the witness said.

That innocent prank could be costly. We spoke with a detailer in Lehigh Acres, who told us that depending on how long you let paint sit on the vehicle and what type of car it is, it could cost up to $1,000 to remove.

People who have to drive by it every day are ashamed.

“It’s really embarrassing to see that kind of trash all over the ground and everything and seeing the graffiti; it’s just terrible,” the witness said.

We contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They are aware of this and are working to get it cleaned up.

As for the witness, he told us that whoever is doing this, he hopes they will stop.

“If it does happen to be kids, the parents should be held responsible 100% for the clean-up and everything. The road just looks terrible right now,” the witness said.

LCSO said they are working on the report and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

We did not show the graffiti because we deemed it vulgar and inappropriate.