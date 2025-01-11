Mild, breezy day on tap with more clouds than sun

The Weather Authority says a brief line of showers, associated with a cold front, is moving through Southwest Florida Saturday morning.

By the afternoon, there will be more clouds than sun, and temperatures will stay mild, staying in the low 70s for our highs.

In addition to the clouds, you’ll notice a nice breeze out of the northwest today, around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Rain chances decrease throughout the day despite the clouds staying overhead.

Sunday

Sunday looks to be the sunnier day of the two weekend days!

We can expect a slightly cooler start, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Highs will be similar to Saturday’s, yet again topping out in the low 70s.

It’ll be noticeably less humid thanks to the weak cold front that has pushed through.

This week

A series of cold fronts will sweep through, allowing for another week of rollercoaster temperatures.

We’ll be near 80 degrees on Monday but be in the mid-60s for our highs by midweek.

Rain chances increase ahead of the fronts, particularly late Monday into Tuesday before drier air comes through.

Beach and boating

It’s moderately choppy on the water today, thanks to winds out of the southwest shifting northwest this afternoon at 10 to 15 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 4 feet. Boaters should exercise caution throughout the day.