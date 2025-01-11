Mild, breezy day on tap with more clouds than sun

WINK News
The Weather Authority says a brief line of showers, associated with a cold front, is moving through Southwest Florida Saturday morning.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured after a shooting at the Coconut Point Mall on Friday.
An officer-involved crash leaves a Cape Coral police cruiser smashed.
After months of fundraising and rebuilding, this diner, which had a car fly-through it, is back open.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is pushing to protect endangered manatees. One danger that animals face is when boats bash into them, leaving deep scars across their backs.
Fighting fires is always top of mind for the Fort Myers Fire Department. The Fort Myers Fire Department leads the way when it comes to protecting your property when a fire breaks out.
Just hours after evacuating their Malibu home, the Wohl family learned they would never go back.
The Cove sits in south Cape Coral between Cape Coral Parkway and Southeast 47th Terrace right next to Cork Soakers.
The Fort Myers Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an operation targeting drug traffickers and individuals unlawfully selling and possessing firearms in Fort Myers.
Bank of America has been awarded Florida Southwestern State College the 2024 Neighborhood Champion Award.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he stood by his earlier decision in favor of the Captiva Civic Association.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man accused of killing two people in Charlotte County in 1997.
While Lee Health continues construction on the area’s newest hospital, there are decisions to be made.
The southwest Florida Lady Hammerheads are the Florida Women’s Rugby Union’s newest team.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near a Popeyes restaurant.
By the afternoon, there will be more clouds than sun, and temperatures will stay mild, staying in the low 70s for our highs.
In addition to the clouds, you’ll notice a nice breeze out of the northwest today, around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Rain chances decrease throughout the day despite the clouds staying overhead.
Sunday looks to be the sunnier day of the two weekend days!
We can expect a slightly cooler start, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Highs will be similar to Saturday’s, yet again topping out in the low 70s.
It’ll be noticeably less humid thanks to the weak cold front that has pushed through.
A series of cold fronts will sweep through, allowing for another week of rollercoaster temperatures.
We’ll be near 80 degrees on Monday but be in the mid-60s for our highs by midweek.
Rain chances increase ahead of the fronts, particularly late Monday into Tuesday before drier air comes through.
It’s moderately choppy on the water today, thanks to winds out of the southwest shifting northwest this afternoon at 10 to 15 knots.
The Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 4 feet. Boaters should exercise caution throughout the day.