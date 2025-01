If you take a look at the sky this evening, you will see the first full moon of 2025, otherwise known as the ‘Wolf Moon.’

Peak illumination will be at 5:27pm, just before sunset, and it will appear full until Wednesday morning.

January’s full moon is also called the Wolf Moon due to packs of wolves that howl during the winter months. The name is derived from Native American culture, according to NASA.

Aside from the bright sight of the moon, you may be able to spot the planet Mars as the Wolf Moon will be passing in front of the Red Planet. Mars will appear the biggest it will be in 2025.

In addition to Mars, other planets will be visible in the night sky including Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus. Venus will appear the brightest in the southwestern sky.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler says that we can expect some passing clouds overhead this evening, so we will have a nice view of that full moon. Temperatures will be noticeably more mild than the past few days, staying in the upper 60s.

If you snap any pictures of the full moon that you would like to share, email them to lauren.kreidler@winknews.com to be featured on WINK News on air and online.