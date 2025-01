The Lake Kennedy Racquetball Center in Cape Coral is rebranding.

The company managing it calls it “a remarkable success” since opening in August last year.

They built a budget of around 625 annual members and, as of December, have 1,400.

Now, they’re rebranding as The Courts. With a new name comes a new logo.

Here’s how the art director of sports facilities companies described all three options:

The first is the most “Florida” — it’s fun and ready to go on merchandising.

The second option in the middle is described as having a more expensive feel but still “Florida.” It’s sporty and colorful.

The third on the right side of your screen is the most elevated — it tells the premium, luxurious story.

Everyone on the city council chose the first option except Joe Kilraine, who said he liked the second option but was okay with one.

Now, the company can take that input and make a final decision.