Fort Myers business owner warns of job scam using his company’s name
Are you looking for a remote job? Make sure that online job posting is real and not a job scam. One Fort Myers business owner says con artists used his business’ name to get money out of job seekers.
Bird strike caused Delta plane to return to RSW shortly after takeoff
Birds striking a Delta plane taking off from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) returned to the same airport shortly after liftoff on Thursday afternoon.
Fort Myers police catch serial burglar
The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested the man wanted for a series of burglaries in Fort Myers late Wednesday.
LCSO finds missing FGCU student boater deceased
The FGCU student who went missing while boating on Lake Como Wednesday afternoon has been found deceased, Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Gulfshore Business
Hotel will replace Pastrami Dan’s retail strip in Naples
A proposed mixed-use redevelopment project on U.S. 41 in Naples would replace the iconic Pastrami Dan’s and two other restaurants with a new three-story hotel and restaurant. If the proposal for 590 Ninth St. N. is approved, the one-story multitenant commercial building with Pastrami Dan’s, Liki Tiki BBQ and Tropical Smoothie Cafe would be demolished […]
Charlotte Technical College prepares students for living-wage careers
As millions of Americans struggle with student debt, Charlotte Technical College, or CTC, is graduating 17- and 18-year-old students who are free of burdening college student loans and go on to earn living wages at their first jobs out of school. Part of the Charlotte County Public Schools system, the technical college works to have […]
Collier County approves $1.5M incentive to build $20M Dialum Glass facility in Ave Maria
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1.5 million in grant incentives Tuesday for a South American glass manufacturing company to build an advanced processing facility in Ave Maria. The facility for Chile-based Dialum Glass is planned for Ave Maria’s Innovation Zone, which was set up in 2015 by the county to promote economic […]
Campaign Central
Trump says he will surrender Thursday to Fulton County authorities
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday after he was indicted on charges related to alleged efforts to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Recap of first GOP presidential debate
The first GOP presidential debate was a fiery occasion. For two hours, the eight candidates on stage went at each other.
Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate
Eight Republican candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.
Byron Donalds says DeSantis has ‘his work cut out’ at tonight’s debate
Congressman Byron Donalds – a big Trump supporter — is in Milwaukee. He said one thing is clear: if DeSantis wants to stay in the race, he better bring his A-game.
Investigations
Customers say problems persist with home builder
Imagine paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for a home, only to realize it could burn down at any moment.
Sunseeker Resort won’t share fine print of $100K retention bonus
You’ve heard the pitch: a 100-thousand dollar retention bonus to work at the new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. The company says it’ll pay you $10k per year, after 10 years of continuous employment, but what you don’t know about the bonus, could impact your decision to go for it.
Florida Disaster Fund raises nearly $64 million, money reaches local nonprofits including Better Together
Since Hurricane Ian, WINK News has been closely monitoring the state-administered Florida Disaster Fund, established in 2004 and reactivated after Hurricane Ian. As of Aug. 11, the entire $63 million raised through the fund has been allocated to service organizations across the state.
Is Collier County denying firefighter benefits to fight cancer diagnosis?
Is Collier County denying one of its own, a man who puts his life on the line, benefits Florida law says he deserves?
Exclusive: FMPD chief faces internal affairs challenges
Fort Myers police chief Jason Fields has been on the job less than a week but he’s walking into issues that have been going on for months.
Health and Medical
Diabetes on the rise among children, leading to treatment guidelines
Diabetes among children is on the rise and the American Academy of Pediatrics is now releasing new guidelines on how to treat the illness.
Research tied to 9/11 first responders save man’s life
Biorepositories carry blood samples from 9/11 first responders that are used for research that lead to more understanding of health.
Turning the tide on pre-diabetes among Americans
The U.S. is facing an epidemic of chronic diseases and chief among them is diabetes.
Clean Teeth, Happy Heart?
Research points to a link between gum disease and heart disease.
Vaccine approved to protect older people from RSV
After decades of testing and tweaking, researchers have developed—and the FDA has approved—a vaccine to protect older people from the sometimes-deadly RSV. Who should get it?
The Environment
Signs for bacteria contamination at Bonita Beach Park taken down
A beach’s water, which was once filled with bacteria from human and animal feces, may be getting safer to swim in, as signs of the warning were just taken down.
Replacing more than 50,000 tons of sand on Sanibel beaches washed away by Hurricane Ian
A sign of hurricane recovery will also serve as more protection for an island ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian.
Coral reefs devastated by SWFL heat
Local coral reefs are reacting to the extreme heat that has been beating down on Southwest Florida all summer long.
New nutrient sensor in the Caloosahatchee helps researchers protect SWFL waterways
A new underwater nutrient sensor between the Caloosahatchee and the Gulf of Mexico promises to help researchers solve some water issues facing Southwest Florida.
von Arx Wildlife Hospital staying open despite Conservancy’s temporary closure
The von Arx Wildlife Hospital will stay open, while the Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center will temporarily close from Sept. 3 to 26.
Sports
Pickleball courts and more planned for Pelican Bay Community Park in $6M renovation
Twenty pickleball courts, two new clay tennis courts and a shaded pavilion are some of the amenities planned for a $6,000,000 renovation project.
City of Palms Classic basketball tournament reaches milestone
The City of Palms Classic has announced the teams participating in this year’s milestone tournament.
Schedule released for Palms Division of Fort Myers Tip-Off games
The Palms Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off round-robin schedule featuring Appalachian State, Murray State and UNC Wilmington was released on Wednesday.
FGCU volleyball ready for action ranked as preseason A-Sun favorites
Florida Gulf Coast University volleyball is looking to defend its title in the upcoming season. The FGCU Eagles are hosting the “Homewood Suites Invitational” over the weekend.
2 SWFL football players work to join final roster of NY Jets
Two Southwest Florida high football players are aiming to make the final roster for the New York Jets.