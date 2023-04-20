City Council awards $1.5 million design contract for historic Naples Pier

What the Naples Pier might look like after renovations. CREDIT: THE CITY OF NAPLES

Naples City Council awarded Turrell, Hall & Associates a contract Wednesday to provide design and engineering services for the repair of the Naples Pier.

Turrell, Hall & Associates, which will receive just less than $1.5 million, presented a Naples Pier damage assessment to Council in December. Following that meeting, three firms submitted design proposals to the city with one firm dropping out of the bid, leaving Turrell, Hall & Associates and MHK Architecture competing for the contract.

The city in collaboration with Naples Youth Council conducted a public survey to learn what is most important to locals about the pier and what they would like to see in the future design. The survey received more than 10,000 responses.

