Development concept plan for 338-acre property approved by Charlotte County Commissioners

Charlotte Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a planned development concept plan extension at a public hearing Tuesday for a 338-acre property at 26901/27001 Zemel Road in the Punta Gorda area, within the Burnt Store Road corridor.

The concept plan was originally submitted by applicant Lindner Mark L Trustee and approved by county commissioners in 2007. Due to changes in the county’s code, the concept plan expired in 2008, following guidelines at the time that stated concept plans expire after one year.

Per the new code updated in 2021, the applicant requested an extension of the plan, with the extension containing a provision requiring the planned development concept plan to conform to the code at the time of approval, principal planner Jie Shao said.

