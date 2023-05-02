14 years since Virginia man found dead in Fort Myers Beach

Jamie R. Manning, 36. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Lee County deputies are hoping to receive new tips from the public related to the murder of a man found dead in Fort Myers Beach 14 years ago.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia man Jamie Manning, 36, was found dead at an address on Avenue East on May 2, 2009. LCSO detectives determined that Manning’s death was a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.