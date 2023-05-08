Fourth Avenue South intersection in downtown Naples closes through 2023

Downtown Naples’ Fourth Avenue South closed Monday and is projected to reopen by January 2024 to accommodate for demolition and construction of The Naples Players’ $20 million renovation project. The closure followed unanimous approval by Naples City Council upon discussion on the construction’s effects on the prime location.

Areas affected are Fourth Avenue South between Sixth and Eighth streets. The parking garage to the east of The Naples Players will still allow public entry, along with public access to the Inn on Fifth and Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab restaurant to the west. Meanwhile, the Fourth Avenue South and Seventh Street South intersection will be completely closed.

Considering The Naples Players’ location on Fourth Avenue, along with the need to keep alleyways open, the organization’s only option during construction is to keep the crane on the roadway of Fourth Avenue. The entire northwest section of the building along Fourth Avenue will be demolished and rebuilt.

