Man arrested at home with decomposing body has criminal history

Justin D. Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death to Medical Examiner and Resisting Officer Without Violence. That came after deputies discovered a decomposed body Friday, May 5th, just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 29000 block of Turbak Drive near Hwy. 17.

Deputies were originally called to the home for a wellness check. They found a woman in her 50s dead inside.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell.

A probable cause affidavit from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office provided greatly clarity of the scene. Deputies said, after they knocked on a window Carver “exited the residence, and immediately closed the door behind him.” When they told him they were there for a wellness check, they said, Carver told them he “had spoken to the person at the home earlier in the week, unknown exact date, but had not seen her since that last conversation. Then, automatically volunteered that during that conversation permitted to be at the residence.”

Deputies said Carver acted evasively and eventually he stated that he accessed the residence through the west side door which is not secure due to a previous incident. He then showed deputies how he entered the home.

Once deputies went inside, they found the deceased woman.

The report stated Carver admitted to deputies “upon finding her he noticed that she was deceased. Justin was asked when this was and he indicated approximately two days ago (Wednesday).”

A search of jail records showed Carver had been arrested in the past on drug charges and within the past couple of years on battery charges.

Carver is in the Charlotte County Jail.