New bill cracks down on illegal migrants

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill he argues will slow the flow of undocumented migrants into Florida. The measure would crack down on those immigrants and the businesses that hire them.

DeSantis opened 2023’s legislative session by asking lawmakers to target migrants entering Florida and the United States illegally, and the legislature did as he asked. But what are the ripple effects of that?

“This is something that is going to affect the small business owner. We’re not talking about affecting the Walmarts and the giant corporations,” owner of Funes Law Group, Daniel Funes, said.

The legislation also toughens criminal penalties for those transporting undocumented workers into Florida and gives the Division of Emergency Management $12,000,000 to transport undocumented immigrants to other states.