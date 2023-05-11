Wade Wilson, 4 others accused of smuggling drugs into Lee County Jail

Wade Wilson. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Wade Wilson, awaiting trial for the killing of two Cape Coral women, now also faces drug trafficking charges.

Wilson, 28, is accused of smuggling drugs into the Lee County Jail in downtown Fort Myers, along with four others: Bonnie Wiggins, Antonio Deltoro, Bobby Hitchman and Daniel Mulcahey. All face charges of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to Mulcahey’s arrest report, Hitchman was coordinating with people on the outside to have drugs brought into the jail.

Once inside, Wilson and other inmates distributed the drugs, the arrest report states.

Lee County deputies reviewed jail calls and Jail Mail messages between inmates and those on the outside to determine when the next drop would happen. They found the group was coordinating to drop drugs off at the jail on Saturday, April 29.

Detectives were also able to determine what vehicle the group would be driving by looking through surveillance footage of the previous drop and matching it to a photo that was sent from Wiggins to Wilson, the arrest report states.

Detectives found the vehicle’s registration and began surveillance on the vehicle before it got to the jail, following it to a gas station in North Fort Myers before its arrival. They watched Deltoro leave the car, jump over the gate arm and run into the receiving area of the jail to the rear of the trash compactor, the arrest report states.

The vehicle made circles around the jail and returned to pick up Deltoro.

Detectives were able to pull the vehicle over soon after and found drugs inside, according to the report.

Wiggins told deputies the drops have occurred for over a month and that Deltoro “typically brings the narcotics with him for the drops,” the arrest report states.

Dewitt, the driver, was also driving on a suspended license. He denied knowing he was participating in a drug drop and said he was following Wiggins’ orders who was on a walkie-talkie with Deltoro.

Deltoro, who also faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, declined to speak to detectives, the report states.

Wiggins also faces trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.