Unseasonably hot Friday afternoon ahead of evening rain chances

High temperatures will return to the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. Our “feels like” temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, with some communities experiencing heat index values in the triple digits.

Boaters can expect another pleasant day on the water. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected.

Following the heat, a few showers and weak storms will pop up along our coastline. These will be hit-or-miss and persist into Friday night. Regardless, most of Southwest Florida will remain dry.

Low-end rain chances return to the weekend forecast, with Mother’s Day now looking mostly dry.