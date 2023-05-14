SWFL mosquito control operations set to start Monday

Summertime is around the corner, and mosquitoes are too.
Hendry County will be conducting adult mosquito control operations throughout the county as mosquito population levels increase.
The treatments will be performed during the evening, weather permitting, and will continue throughout the remainder of the year.
The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida.
Below is the upcoming treatment schedule.
Monday:
- Montura Ranch Estates
- Flaghole
Tuesday:
- Mid-County/Pioneer Plantation/Everhigh Acres/LaDeca
- Fort Denaud/Phillips Road/Murray Road
- Captain Hendry
- North LaBelle/Caloosa Estates/Caloosa Shores/Ft. Denaud Acres /Northwest Hendry County
Wednesday:
- South US29/Sears Road
- Felda
- North US27/CR720 Vicinity
- Hookers Point
Thursday:
- South LaBelle/LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans Road)/LaBelle Ranchettes (alphabet roads)
- Double J Acres
- Wheeler Estates
- Davis-Pratt Park
- Port LaBelle (Includes Oak Haven and Units 1-3 and 6-9), excluding Unit 4 (Eucalyptus Village), and Unit 5 (Laurel Oaks).
- Banyan Village
When aerial adult mosquito control operations are planned, public notices will be issued to inform residents and landowners.