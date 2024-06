Mosquitos are the reason why low-flying planes flew back and forth over homes over the weekend. Many people were worrying on the ground and wondered what was happening.

All those people wondering may have led to Mosquito Control letting people know about the flights they were taking.

But, if you want that access at your fingertips, you can add your number to their call list, and you’ll get a text message or phone call when those flights are in your neighborhood.

“We do have a problem right now that’s expected with all the rain we have had this isn’t a surprise to us,” said Jennifer McBridge from the Lee County Mosquito Control.

And the problem she’s talking about is mosquitos.

“When you hear those planes coming low, it’s scary. So basically, that’s where we have to treat to be able to kill those mosquitos to knock them down, we have to travel a certain height,” said McBridge.

So don’t worry, that’s why you see the planes flying lowly. (Credit: Lee County Mosquito Control District)

Six planes fly across Lee County at sunset. They spray areas where biologists have analyzed during the day to find the most mosquitos.

McBridge showed WINK News how many trucks and planes are getting ready for the next flight to tackle the mosquito mania.

FlightRadar24 shows the exact path of the planes from last weekend.

McBridge explained what the plan for this week is.

“Coming inland. Lehigh, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, ground and aerial treatment,” said McBridge.

If you see any of those low-flying planes during the week, just know they’re taking care of the mosquitos. But as a reminder, you will encounter the most mosquitos in the early morning and evening hours, so be sure to wear long sleeves and repellent.

Click here to learn more about Mosquito Control.