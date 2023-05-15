Family claims discrimination over yard waste in Marco Island

Claims of discrimination aimed at Waste Management on Marco Island after a gay couple recorded a video of workers refusing to take their yard waste and even taking it out of the truck and throwing it on someone else’s yard instead.

A pride flag simply waving in the wind high above Tom Shultz and Eric Baumbach’s front yard.

Pride flag. CREDIT: WINK News

According to Shultz and Baumbach, the flag represents their love for each other and their community.

“I am very proud of my gay family,” Shultz said.

But, the couple told WINK News the flag is why they think they experienced hate at the hands of a Waste Management truck driver last week.

“I had yard waste that was bundled up and the correct size,” Shultz said.

Shult and Baumbach said they put their waste in the yard for pickup, precisely the instructions Waste Management tells people to follow.

Shultz and Baumbach posted a video on TikTok about what happened. The couple said they posted the video on TikTok for their own protection.

“If discrimination is happening somewhere, it’s happening more places,” the couple said.

“It makes me feel unsafe in my home. It makes me feel unsafe in my community. I wouldn’t be in this situation if they just took the fronds away. If they were providing me the service that I pay for, that all of my other neighbors are getting the I wouldn’t be put in this situation,” the couple said.

Waste Management sent a statement late Monday afternoon saying in part, it does not tolerate discrimination… we are reviewing with our team members how to improve these types of situations going forward.

But Collier County Commissioner Rick Locastro said the company told him the worker will undergo sensitivity training.