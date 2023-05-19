Tim Aten Knows: New restaurant coming to Olde Naples Building

Q: What’s happening down in the Olde Naples Building on the corner of Third Street South and Broad Avenue South? Heard a rumor of another Italian restaurant. — Greg Economos, Naples

A: A new restaurant is coming to the Olde Naples Building on the southwest corner of Third Street South and Broad Avenue, but a timeline and all the details of the dining concept are not available yet.

“We are still working on the food, menu and design, but we hope to put in a classic American grill that we hope will last for generations,” messaged Rick Doody, founder and CEO of NCR Ventures, an Ohio-based restaurant group. “My family has operated a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, named Lindey’s for 43 years. More to come.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.