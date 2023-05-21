Fort Myers man arrested, accused of shooting victim in the head

Fort Myers Police have arrested and charged a man after he shot and killed someone.

Isaiah Morrison III, 24, was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

This is after an investigation on Saturday by the Fort Myers Police Department.

A 9-1-1 call occurred the morning of Saturday, May 20th, to Cypress Court Apartments, located at 3604 Seminole Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head, inside an apartment.

This was an isolated incident, and Morrison was taken into custody without incident.

Morrison remains in the Lee County Jail.