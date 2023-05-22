Florida gas prices dip for fourth consecutive week

With gas prices increasing, it’s important to budget for any road trips. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Florida drivers saw gas prices dip more than a nickel last week.

According to AAA, the state average dropped 7 cents per gallon. The state’s average has dropped a total of 31 cents since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st.

On Monday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.40 per gallon. Though drivers in some regions are finding prices in the $3.20s or lower.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.52 a gallon, in Broward it was $3.48.

“It’s looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now.”

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Miami. The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.

According to, AAA’s more than 2.1 million Floridians will take a road trip over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.