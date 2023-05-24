Boutique Sweet Couple bakery cafe launches in North Naples

With two lighted cases full of delicious-looking cakes, cookies and pastries, patrons may have the pleasant problem of deciding what to sample first at the new Boutique Sweet Couple in North Naples.

Chef Sergiy Horyslavskyy makes all of the baked goods, as well as everything else on the menu at the bakery-cafe that opened May 15 in the former space of Sweet Caroline’s, Bobby Yanks Burgers and Locale Eatery in the green-trimmed retail strip next to the NCH North Naples hospital campus at the intersection of Goodlette-Frank and Immokalee roads.

“We call the place boutique because we would like to give you something exclusive and everything is homemade, handmade,” said Galyna Horyslavska, who co-owns and operates the local mom-and-pop business with her husband, Sergiy. “It’s exclusive. The place is not just a bakery and not just a coffee shop, but a boutique bakery and coffee shop.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.