A deadly crash occurred on Airport Road South off Poinsettia Avenue in East Naples late Monday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Airport Road has a full road closure.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

It’s unclear how many people died as a result of the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this story when they are made available.