Gabby Petito’s parents seek text messages sent between Brian Laundrie and his parents

Credit: Gabby Petito via Instagram

According to legal documents filed on Wednesday, Gabby Petito’s parents want to see the messages sent between Brian Laundrie and his parents.

Specifically, they want the messages exchanged from the day their daughter died to the day Brian Laundrie committed suicide.

Gabby’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundries last year.

They claim the Laundries knew their son murdered Gabby and did nothing.

They believe the messages will help their case.

The jury trial starts on May 13 of next year.