Lake Okeechobee

The water flowing through the Franklin Lock is all water runoff, and the Army Corps of Engineers is saying it’s not releasing any water directly from Lake Okeechobee.

It’s good news since algae blooms are on the lake’s surface.

Lake Okeechobee was 14.9 feet high on Friday, up about an inch from a week earlier.

If it gets too high, the Army Corps must release water from the lake into the Caloosahatchee River.