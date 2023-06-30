Hit-and-run suspect, allegedly driving nearly 130 mph, arrested after 7 months

Adonis Gonzalez mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Adonis Gonzalez, 19, from Fort Myers, was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges for being a suspected driver during a hit-and-run crash shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2022.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Gonzalez was driving nearly 130 mph leading to the hit-and-run crash involving eight vehicles.

The crash occurred on Interstate 75, near mile marker 134, injuring two people.

Scene of the hit-and-run crash on I-75. CREDIT: FHP

The detailed investigation led to Gonzalez’s arrest on Friday and has since been booked into the Lee County Jail.

Gonzalez faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage (7 counts)

Leaving the scene of a crash with injury (2 counts)

Reckless driving (9 counts)

It is illegal to leave the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury or death. If you’re involved in this sort of crash, stay at the scene and call for help.