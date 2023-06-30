Hit-and-run suspect, allegedly driving nearly 130 mph, arrested after 7 months

Adonis Gonzalez, 19, from Fort Myers, was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges for being a suspected driver during a hit-and-run crash shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2022.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Gonzalez was driving nearly 130 mph leading to the hit-and-run crash involving eight vehicles.
The crash occurred on Interstate 75, near mile marker 134, injuring two people.
The detailed investigation led to Gonzalez’s arrest on Friday and has since been booked into the Lee County Jail.
Gonzalez faces the following charges:
- Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage (7 counts)
- Leaving the scene of a crash with injury (2 counts)
- Reckless driving (9 counts)
It is illegal to leave the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury or death. If you’re involved in this sort of crash, stay at the scene and call for help.