Fort Myers man arrested for dump truck arson

23-year-old Jason Kinzel arrested for arson. Photo Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police arrested a man who they say lit a dump truck on fire on West First Street in June.

Twenty-three-year-old Jason Kinzel was arrested by Fort Myers Police Department detectives who investigated possible suspects in relation to the dump truck fire.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosive Investigations as well as Fort Myers Fire Department also determined the fire to be an arson.

Detectives were able to locate and interview Kinzel on June 30, where they determined Kinzel to be the suspect of the arson.

FMPD investigated similar arsons in the Fort Myers area and believe that the arsons may be connected.

While being interviewed, Kinzel admitted to being present to another car fire at 3312 Edison Ave., and claims that he and his brother lit a car on fire while at a junkyard.

If you have information on these recent arson Investigations, please contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or submit a tip on their Facebook.