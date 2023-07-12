Farmers Insurance expected to still cover hurricane season

Farmers Insurance is the fourth to leave the state in the last year and a half, pulling its car, home and umbrella insurance.

The other subsidiaries are still withstanding. For those searching for new insurance, Mike Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute said they may not have to search far.

“We’ve been told that when they send out the non-renewal notices, they’ll provide information about options for those customers,” Friedlander said, “And most likely, if you’re a home insurance customer of Farmers, they’re going to recommend moving over to their subsidiary for most. If you’re an auto insurance customer, they’re going to recommend you move to their auto subsidiary, Bristol West.”

The Farmers withdrawal will take time, giving people time to find new policyholders. Farmers will not drop people in the middle of hurricane season. You will receive a written notice 120 days before renewal.

“You’re going to be fully covered under the terms of your existing farmers policy until the final date of that policy the termination date, so no early terminations, no midterm cancellations. If you’ve paid your premium in advance, you are covered,” Friedlander said.

Jimmy Patronis, chief financial officer, blamed Farmers leadership in a statement and promised his office will look into every avenue possible to hold them accountable.