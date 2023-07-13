Detectives seek Fort Myers fugitive on armed trafficking charges

Detectives are searching for a fugitive from Fort Myers accused of moving large quantities of cocaine, meth and fentanyl on the streets of Southwest Florida.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Omar Cossio is one of the final holdouts from Operation Net Force, which resulted in the arrest of 26 drug dealers and the seizure of massive amounts of drugs, guns and cash from a multi-agency effort in the spring.

Cossio has been on the run since late April. According to a post from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, he has been “playing a game of cat and mouse with detectives ever since.” While his home base is in Fort Myers, detectives believe Cossio is moving around to avoid arrest.

Cossio previously spent three years in prison for weapon and drug charges. He currently faces two counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and fentanyl while armed.

Detectives described Cossio as 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 150 pounds. His chest bears tattoos of praying hands and the Virgin Mary, while his right arm bears an hourglass with the word “evil” written on it.

Upon his arrest, Cossio will be held on a $3.5 million bond.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.