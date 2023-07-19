WINK News

Casanova Art & Fashion merges at new North Naples store

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
A new North Naples store combines art and fashion under one roof.  

Casanova Art & Fashion opened in early July as the first tenant in a new building just completed off Airport-Pulling Road on the northeast corner of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt. The store specializes in Murano glass and Italian designer clothing and accessories.  

A North Naples couple — Keith Davison and his wife, Marina Montmorency — combined their two Naples stores in the new larger location. They recently closed their longtime locations in Bayfront and The Village Shops on Venetian Bay.

