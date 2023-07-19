Tropical wave forms in Atlantic; low chance to develop within next week

A new tropical wave has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is headed west from the African coast.

The wave has a low (20%) chance of development over the next week. It is around 3,000 miles away from the continental U.S.

The Weather Authority will be tracking the wave as it approaches the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and enters an environment slightly more favorable to development.

If the wave becomes our next named storm, it will likely become Emily.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, the WINK News app, streaming and our live broadcast for any new developments on this story.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.