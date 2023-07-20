13 hurt, including 11 minors, after rollover crash in Lehigh Acres

A rollover crash on Joel Boulevard and East 14th Street in Lehigh Acres Thursday evening, ended with 13 hurt, including 11 children from the same family.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of them was a van containing 11 kids, all of whom were transported to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in stable condition.

An adult in the van was also transported.

Meanwhile, the driver of a sedan was trauma alerted to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

