Cancer patients celebrate life at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point

Jonathan, a cancer patient, was surprised with a 15th birthday dinner celebration that included a special guest.

A party for patients diagnosed with cancer and their families took place Friday at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Bonita Springs.

Cancer Alliance Celebration at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point CREDIT WINK News

Scott Hansen with Cancer Alliance Network said, “Our mission is really about providing dignity. Because you know, when, when someone has to choose between treatment and keeping their lights on, you know, that’s a real, that’s a real struggle.”

The Cancer Alliance Network wanted these 10 families to take a moment and step away from what they call the ‘cancer world.’

Jonathan, 14, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in November of 2023. He was given six – sixteen months to live.

Jonathan and his hero, the Everblades mascot CREDIT WINK News

He celebrated his 15th birthday early with his mom, brother and best friend because they weren’t sure he’ll make it to his real one in late August.

“When we see the smiles on the families that come here, and they see that they can relax. Take a step back from the stress of going through their journey, that’s really meaningful for us,” Neftali Feliciano said, the CEO of the Cancer Alliance Network.

In addition to the party thrown, the Cancer Alliance Network helps families in Lee and Collier counties. They help pay for mortgages, rent, car payments and food. Because when a loved one is touched by cancer, oftentimes treatment can get in the way.