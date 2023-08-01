Extreme heat creates new obstacle for Fort Myers High football players

Fall camps ahead of the upcoming football season are starting again, but with the extreme heat across Southwest Florida, players are facing more challenges than before.

Teams all around Southwest Florida are back on the practice field for the start of Fall camp. Kickoff for the upcoming high school football season is just a couple of weeks away.

“We work out all summer, but it’s different when you come back for real, get a little bit different juices flowing,” said Sam Sirianni Jr., the head coach of the Fort Myers High football team.

“We all have the same goals, and we’re really striving to be the best in Lee County,” said Jacob Blanchard, offensive lineman for Fort Myers High.

It’s normally hot when Fort Myers High players report to camp. However, the recent extreme heat is a game-changer for the players.

“We come out here in the mornings, 6:30, you know,” said Chris McFoley, Fort Myers High’s quarterback. “It’s all nice, you know. A little bit of breeze, and 7:00 hits, and we’re drenched in sweat. My shirt’s drenched, everything drenched. It’s hot, but when you love it, you just get used to it. You don’t mind coming out here.”

To combat the extreme heat, coaches are careful to ensure the players stay hydrated.

“When we get a break, I’ll see kids sometimes say I’m not thirsty,” said coach Sirianni Jr. “Well, we got to keep pounding in their minds that they got to drink. They got to drink. You got to drink, almost, I use the joke it’s like the waters coming out your ears.”

Coach Siranni Jr. explained the team has five built in 20-minute-long water breaks during practice.

“You hope that we’ve done everything in your power to get the kids in condition, kept them hydrated, educated them on how they protect themselves from heat,” said coach Sirianni Jr.